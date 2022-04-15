Beckley Temple celebrates start of Passover

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - This weekend marks the beginning of religious celebrations for many.

On Sunday, churchgoers will gather for Easter and commemorate Jesus Christs’ rising from the grave. But, for those who practice Judaism, the celebrations begin a few days earlier.

Passover celebrates the exodus of the Israelites from Egyptian slavery.

Members of the Temple Beth-El in Beckley held Seder Friday evening. This tradition, heavily rooted in symbolic rituals, indicates the start of the eight days of Passover.

Seder is a large meal guided by the Jewish text, Haggadah. During Seder, participants must eat unleavened bread and partake in the other traditional items on the Seder plate. Each item acts as a different aspect of Passover.

One Temple Beth-El member, in particular, has been participating for decades. He says the significance of the holiday has remained the same for thousands of years.

“One of the main themes of Passover is if we were ourselves were slaves in Egypt,” explained Dr. Joseph Golden. “And that we led my an outstretched arm by God, leading us out of slavery and that we should do all we can to help people today find freedom from whatever is enslaving them.”

The holiday is celebrated for eight days. The first and last full two days are earmarked as “days of rest.”

Passover will conclude on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

