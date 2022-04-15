Advertisement

Beckley Temple celebrates start of Passover

Passover begins
Passover begins(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - This weekend marks the beginning of religious celebrations for many.

On Sunday, churchgoers will gather for Easter and commemorate Jesus Christs’ rising from the grave. But, for those who practice Judaism, the celebrations begin a few days earlier.

Passover celebrates the exodus of the Israelites from Egyptian slavery.

Members of the Temple Beth-El in Beckley held Seder Friday evening. This tradition, heavily rooted in symbolic rituals, indicates the start of the eight days of Passover.

Seder is a large meal guided by the Jewish text, Haggadah. During Seder, participants must eat unleavened bread and partake in the other traditional items on the Seder plate. Each item acts as a different aspect of Passover.

One Temple Beth-El member, in particular, has been participating for decades. He says the significance of the holiday has remained the same for thousands of years.

“One of the main themes of Passover is if we were ourselves were slaves in Egypt,” explained Dr. Joseph Golden. “And that we led my an outstretched arm by God, leading us out of slavery and that we should do all we can to help people today find freedom from whatever is enslaving them.”

The holiday is celebrated for eight days. The first and last full two days are earmarked as “days of rest.”

Passover will conclude on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
South Carolina death row inmate picks firing squad over electric chair
Fire on Virginia Ave.
UPDATE: Two injured in early morning house fire on Virginia Ave.
Texas man dies in tractor trailer crash in Raleigh County.
Crash on I-77 kills one
Wyoming County man accused of multiple counts of sexual abuse of children
Case of accused serial child abuser heads to grand jury
Wythe County drug bust arrest
Three drug dealers arrested in Wythe County

Latest News

The Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginia hosts a breakfast for lawmakers from two states.
Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias hosts post legislative breakfast
Toddler OD
Two arrested in Daniels after child overdoses on heroin
Raleigh County Schools Award
Employee with 40 years behind him named 2021-2022 Raleigh County Schools Service Personnel Employee of the Year
Kadyn Punturi
Future soldier loses 145 pounds on weight loss journey