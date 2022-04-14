Advertisement

WATCH: Puppy rescued from rubble in Ukraine

Video shows rescuers digging through a pile of rubble until they reach the puppy buried underneath. (Source: National Police of Ukraine)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The amazing rescue of a puppy from the rubble in eastern Ukraine was caught on camera.

The rescue took place in the village of Mykhailvka on Wednesday.

Video shows rescuers digging through a pile of rubble until they reach the puppy buried underneath. The dog was miraculously pulled out alive and reunited with its 77-year-old owner.

According to the National Police of Ukraine, the blast nearly killed the man.

Both the owner and the dog were given medical care. The police said, “All is well with them.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire on Virginia Ave.
Crews responding to fire in Bluefield, VA
Richlands public hearing brings residents to council chambers
Richlands public addresses council on rising utility bills
Photo of Summer Robinette courtesy Savannah Robinette
GoFundMe raises thousands for slain mother
Generic crime scene
Authorities: Mother of young child found shot to death in Welch home
Wyoming County man accused of multiple counts of sexual abuse of children
Case of accused serial child abuser heads to grand jury

Latest News

Breaking news.
Republican National Committee votes to withdraw from presidential debates group, reports say
A Russian warship, The Moskva, is seen off the Crimean coast prior to a reported fire onboard....
Russian warship badly damaged after Ukrainians claim strike
WATCH: Puppy rescued from rubble in Ukraine
The Democratic National Committee's new plan does away with the current, traditional set of...
DNC officials approve plan to change states for first presidential primaries