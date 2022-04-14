Advertisement

Three major drug dealers arrested in Wythe County

Wythe County drug bust arrest
Wythe County drug bust arrest(Chief Deputy Anthony Cline)
By Megan Brandl
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Through controlled drug buys and gaining information over the past several months the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office has been able to arrest 3 major drug dealers.

Antonio Isaiah Reynolds, 23, of Roanoke was arrested on April 12 after he brought 181 grams of methamphetamine into Wythe County with the intentions of selling it. While trying to leave the area, Reynolds struck a Wythe County Sheriff’s vehicle.

Reynolds was arrested and charged with possessing 100 or more grams of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

On April 13, the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office arrested Aaron Darnell Edwards, 20, of Princeton and Qunzell Gavan Payne, 20, of Bluefield, after they brought 2,900 grams (6lbs) of methamphetamine into Wythe County to sell.

During their arrest deputies found them to also be in possession of a Smith and Wesson 9 mm loaded handgun.

They both were charged with the distribution of methamphetamine of 250 grams or more which is punishable by a mandatory minimum of 40 years to life in prison.

