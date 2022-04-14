Showers this morning; drier conditions this afternoon

A cold front will move through the region later this morning bringing scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm. We will dry up quickly this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will hover in the 50s and low 60s throughout the day. Winds could be gusty at times as the front passes through.

Showers this morning will lead to drier conditions this afternoon. (WVVA WEATHER)

Mainly clear skies and winds out of the northwest will allow us to cool down fast tonight. Lows will get down into the 30s overnight.

Outlook for tonight (WVVA WEATHER)

High pressure moves in tomorrow which will make for a gorgeous day. Mainly sunny skies and highs in the 60s and low 70s are expected.

Futurecast shows mainly sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s and low 70s. (WVVA WEATHER)

A few scattered showers are possible over the weekend as a weak cold front moves by. Most of the weekend will be dry though. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the 50s and 60.

A weak cold front will bring a few showers this weekend but most of the weekend will be dry. (WVVA WEATHER)

Some more unsettled weather is expected as we head into the beginning of next week. Rain will fall at times on Monday and into Tuesday morning and temperatures will be cooler as well with highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

