Advertisement

Showers this morning; drier conditions this afternoon

A cold front will bring rain and possibly a thunderstorm this morning
By Collin Rogers
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A cold front will move through the region later this morning bringing scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm. We will dry up quickly this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will hover in the 50s and low 60s throughout the day. Winds could be gusty at times as the front passes through.

Showers this morning will lead to drier conditions this afternoon.
Showers this morning will lead to drier conditions this afternoon.(WVVA WEATHER)

Mainly clear skies and winds out of the northwest will allow us to cool down fast tonight. Lows will get down into the 30s overnight.

Outlook for tonight
Outlook for tonight(WVVA WEATHER)

High pressure moves in tomorrow which will make for a gorgeous day. Mainly sunny skies and highs in the 60s and low 70s are expected.

Futurecast shows mainly sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s and low 70s.
Futurecast shows mainly sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s and low 70s.(WVVA WEATHER)

A few scattered showers are possible over the weekend as a weak cold front moves by. Most of the weekend will be dry though. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the 50s and 60.

A weak cold front will bring a few showers this weekend but most of the weekend will be dry.
A weak cold front will bring a few showers this weekend but most of the weekend will be dry.(WVVA WEATHER)

Some more unsettled weather is expected as we head into the beginning of next week. Rain will fall at times on Monday and into Tuesday morning and temperatures will be cooler as well with highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richlands public hearing brings residents to council chambers
Richlands public addresses council on rising utility bills
Photo of Summer Robinette courtesy Savannah Robinette
GoFundMe raises thousands for slain mother
Generic crime scene
Authorities: Mother of young child found shot to death in Welch home
Bluefield, W.Va. Mayor Ron Martin and local high school students
Local company helps raise funds for high school seniors
A Wyoming County native is getting ready to take her seat on the West Virginia Supreme Court of...
Wyoming County native reacts to appointment to W.Va. Supreme Court of Appeals

Latest News

Full video forecast (4/13/2022)
Full video forecast (4/13/2022)
RAIN MOVES IN THURSDAY AM
Showers, a few t-storms possible for the first half of Thursday
A warm Wednesday
A warm Wednesday
Futurecast shows mainly cloudy skies with temperatures in the 70s for today.
A warm Wednesday is on tap