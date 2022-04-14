Advertisement

Raleigh General Hospital receives annual check from Mountain State Golf Classic

Raleigh General Hospital Check Presentation
Raleigh General Hospital Check Presentation(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Raleigh General Hospital (RGH) now has more resources to share with the community.

On Thursday, the hospital received its annual check from the proceeds of the Mountain State Golf Classic, a tournament held each year in July.

In 2020, the event raised $6,000, a portion of which RGH delegated to the Alzheimer’s Association. In 2021, a record-breaking $8,000 was collected. Debbie Peyton, a staff member at RGH and the Volunteer Director of Senior Friends, which delegates the funds collected by the golf tournament, says the funds are saved and then pushed out to the community when needed.

“Just knowing that we are going to have this money just really makes it possible for us to look at more and to know that if somebody asks that we do have the funds that we can provide more than what we have been able to do in the past.”

A portion of this year’s funds has already been disbursed. Raleigh General says more checks will be handed out soon.

The AWAY Center in Beckley will be the next recipient.

