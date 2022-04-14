Crews responding to fire in Bluefield, VA

BLUEFIELD, VA. (WVVA) - Crews are responding to the scene of fire along Virginia Avenue in Bluefield, Virginia.

The images in the article were provided by WVVA’s content manager and evening anchor, Melinda Zosh.

According to Zosh Bluefield, Virginia Police Department and Fire Departments on scene as well as local ambulance services.

Details as to the cause of the fire or if anyone was in the structure are unknown at this time.

