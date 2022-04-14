Crash on I-77 kills ones

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia State Police Turnpike Detachment is continuing to investigate a fatal crash on I-77 South.

According to the Turnpike Detachment, at approximately 6 a.m. on Wednesday, April 13, a Parkways employee discovered guardrail damage and a tractor trailer that had slipped over an embankment. Reports says the crash occurred near the 51 mile marker between Pax and North Beckley.

The driver was indentified as Anthony Hutchinson, 48, of Spring, Texas. Hutchinson appeared to have veererd off the left roadway edge, causing him to slip over the embankment. Responders, noted heavy damage to the tractor trailer.

Hutchinson was pronounced dead on scene.

The accident is still being investigated by the West Virginia State Police Turnpike Detachment, who could not share any further details.

WVVA will update this story as the investigation develops.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.