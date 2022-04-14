Advertisement

Crash on I-77 kills ones

West Virginia State Police continues to investigate
Texas man dies in tractor trailer crash in Raleigh County.
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia State Police Turnpike Detachment is continuing to investigate a fatal crash on I-77 South.

According to the Turnpike Detachment, at approximately 6 a.m. on Wednesday, April 13, a Parkways employee discovered guardrail damage and a tractor trailer that had slipped over an embankment. Reports says the crash occurred near the 51 mile marker between Pax and North Beckley.

The driver was indentified as Anthony Hutchinson, 48, of Spring, Texas. Hutchinson appeared to have veererd off the left roadway edge, causing him to slip over the embankment. Responders, noted heavy damage to the tractor trailer.

Hutchinson was pronounced dead on scene.

The accident is still being investigated by the West Virginia State Police Turnpike Detachment, who could not share any further details.

WVVA will update this story as the investigation develops.

