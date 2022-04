BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Coppinger Tournament continued on Wednesday with quarterfinal play.

SCORES:

Tazewell 3 - Richlands 2

Chilhowie 8 - Bluefield 6

Marion 14 - Princeton 0

Shady Spring 9 - Beckley 6

Tazewell will face Chilhowie in the semis. Shady will face Marion.

