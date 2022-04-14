Agencies begin crackdown on speeding and distracted driving in work zones

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Last year alone there were nearly 900 crashes reported in work zones in the Mountain State. More than 300 were hurt and five people died according to the state. The West Virginia Department of Transportation and law enforcement are planning a crack down on speeding and distracted driving in work zones. Their goal is to reduce the number of lives lost to zero.

On Wednesday the department of transportation displayed 61 empty orange vests draped over traffic cones to represent road workers who have lost their lives in highway work zones over the years. An untold number of those workers might still be alive today if drivers had only given them a break.

“I can tell the citizens of the state of West Virginia that the worst thing as a law enforcement officer is delivering that death message to a loved one. So I think people will agree that they would rather have that citation issued to them for that speeding in a work zone than they would a law enforcement officer going to their family and telling them they’ve passed away in a car crash because they were speeding in a work zone,” said West Virginia State Trooper, Chris Zirkle.

Officials say officers will be patrolling these work zones for not only speeding drivers but also those under the influence. This includes areas that are being patched and ditched.

“Anytime we have an area with high crash, high fatalities, high injuries, speed issues we try to put enough police officers out there to enforce the law. Our job is to work on driver behavior issues. So that’s what we try to do, wear a seat belt, speeding, drunk driving, drugged driving those are our main issues that we deal with,” said Director of the Governor’s Highway Safety Program, Bob Tipton.

Those with the DOT say anyone driving on West Virginia’s roads should help in the common goal of having zero deaths on the highways this summer.

“Anybody and everybody that has a vested interest in being able to go from point a to point b this is your responsibility to make the investment to be safe on the roadways to pay attention to slow down in these work zones,” said WV DOT Secretary, Jimmy Wriston.

