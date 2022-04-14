Advertisement

After a chilly night tonight, we’ll have a sunny and seasonable Friday

Temps drop into the 30s for many overnight, but we will climb into the 60s and 70s again tomorrow
SUNNY AND NICE FRIDAY
SUNNY AND NICE FRIDAY(WVVA WEATHER)
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Northwesterly wind flow will keep us company tonight, ushering in cooler, but drier air. We look to be mainly clear overnight, and lows will fall into the 30s for most.

TONIGHT
TONIGHT(WVVA WEATHER)

As high pressure takes control on Friday, we will remain fair to end the workweek. Tomorrow looks mostly sunny, with highs around or just above normal in the mid-60s to low-70s. By tomorrow evening, we will see a bit more cloud cover move in, but we look to stay dry. Friday night, low temps won’t be as cold, falling into the 40s and low 50s.

PASSOVER FORECAST
PASSOVER FORECAST(WVVA WEATHER)

Saturday, a weak cold front will push into the area. While wider-spread, heavier rain is expected to our south, most of our area will only see a few scattered showers here & there throughout the day. We’ll otherwise be partly sunny and breezy at times, with highs in the 60s.

SURFACE MAP
SURFACE MAP(WVVA WEATHER)

Colder air will move in again behind the front into Saturday night- lows will fall into the 30s but we look to stay dry.

SCATTERED SHOWERS ON SATURDAY
SCATTERED SHOWERS ON SATURDAY(WVVA WEATHER)

Easter Sunday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, and the slim chance for a few rain showers, especially Sunday evening.

SUNDAY FORECAST
SUNDAY FORECAST(WVVA WEATHER)

A stronger frontal system will bring a wider-spread chance of rain Monday, and possibly a few snowflakes mixing in at higher spots Monday night. Stay tuned!

RAIN AND SNOW MONDA NIGHT-TUESDAY AM
RAIN AND SNOW MONDA NIGHT-TUESDAY AM(WVVA WEATHER)

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire on Virginia Ave.
UPDATE: Two injured in early morning house fire on Virginia Ave.
Texas man dies in tractor trailer crash in Raleigh County.
Crash on I-77 kills one
Wyoming County man accused of multiple counts of sexual abuse of children
Case of accused serial child abuser heads to grand jury
Richlands public hearing brings residents to council chambers
Richlands public addresses council on rising utility bills
Photo of Summer Robinette courtesy Savannah Robinette
GoFundMe raises thousands for slain mother

Latest News

Full video forecast (4/14/2022)
Full video forecast (4/14/2022)
Rain showers this morning
Rain showers this morning
Showers this morning will lead to drier conditions this afternoon.
Showers this morning; drier conditions this afternoon
Full video forecast (4/13/2022)
Full video forecast (4/13/2022)