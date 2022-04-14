After a chilly night tonight, we’ll have a sunny and seasonable Friday

Northwesterly wind flow will keep us company tonight, ushering in cooler, but drier air. We look to be mainly clear overnight, and lows will fall into the 30s for most.

TONIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

As high pressure takes control on Friday, we will remain fair to end the workweek. Tomorrow looks mostly sunny, with highs around or just above normal in the mid-60s to low-70s. By tomorrow evening, we will see a bit more cloud cover move in, but we look to stay dry. Friday night, low temps won’t be as cold, falling into the 40s and low 50s.

PASSOVER FORECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

Saturday, a weak cold front will push into the area. While wider-spread, heavier rain is expected to our south, most of our area will only see a few scattered showers here & there throughout the day. We’ll otherwise be partly sunny and breezy at times, with highs in the 60s.

SURFACE MAP (WVVA WEATHER)

Colder air will move in again behind the front into Saturday night- lows will fall into the 30s but we look to stay dry.

SCATTERED SHOWERS ON SATURDAY (WVVA WEATHER)

Easter Sunday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, and the slim chance for a few rain showers, especially Sunday evening.

SUNDAY FORECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

A stronger frontal system will bring a wider-spread chance of rain Monday, and possibly a few snowflakes mixing in at higher spots Monday night. Stay tuned!

RAIN AND SNOW MONDA NIGHT-TUESDAY AM (WVVA WEATHER)

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

