A warm Wednesday is on tap

We are mild this morning and that will be the trend throughout the day. Temperatures will rise into the 70s and even the low 80s for some due to winds out of the southwest. We could be windy at times with gusts possibly over 30-35 mph. Mainly cloudy skies are expected and we can’t even rule out a stray shower this afternoon.

Mainly cloudy skies are expected with mild temperatures today. (WVVA WEATHER)

We should stay dry overnight with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will remain mild once again with low temperatures only getting down into the 50s for most.

Outlook for tonight (WVVA WEATHER)

A cold front will move through the region tomorrow morning bringing showers and possibly even a thunderstorm. The best chance for rain is between 7 am and noon and most should dry up as we head into the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be in the 60s tomorrow morning with most in the 50s and low 60s behind the cold front tomorrow afternoon.

Futurecast shows rain and possibly a thunderstorm tomorrow morning. (WVVA WEATHER)

A beautiful day is in store for Friday with highs in the 60s and low 70s and mainly sunny skies. A few isolated showers are possible over the weekend but most of us should stay dry with highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

Most will stay dry this weekend but some isolated showers are possible. (WVVA WEATHER)

Cooler temperatures and unsettled weather is expected as we head into next week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

