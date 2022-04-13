Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office celebrates 25th anniversary of 9-1-1 center

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office refers to their dispatchers as ‘the heart behind the voice.’ On Wednesday, they celebrated the 25th anniversary of their 911 center.

Sheriff Brian Hieatt said dispatchers are crucial to potentially life-saving decision-making.

“You never know what’s on the other end of that phone. Whether it’s someone who’s being assaulted, yelling for help, someone who’s reporting a drunk driver so that dispatcher has to be ready for any number of calls that come in any minute.”

It’s more than the 25th anniversary of this operation. It’s also marking the 25th work anniversary of senior dispatcher Christina Shinall, who says she’s witnessed the evolution of this emergency dispatch hub for Tazewell county.

“When we first started we didn’t have computerized mapping. We had a map book that we had to flip to the page that we needed or hope that we needed, to try and find the road name and the route number and which house we were sending them to.”

During the celebration, officers boasted that Shinall has received little to no complaints during her tenure. She says conveying kindness while under pressure is paramount to keeping a calm head.

“You have to be compassionate, you have to be empathetic, but you also have to do your job and try to stay calm. If you panic, they’re going to panic. It is hard, especially if you know someone who’s on the other end of the line.”

Shinall was recognized by the Virginia State Senate for her 25 years of service to the Tazewell County 911 center.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.