Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office celebrates 25th anniversary of 9-1-1 center

By Glenn Kittle
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office refers to their dispatchers as ‘the heart behind the voice.’ On Wednesday, they celebrated the 25th anniversary of their 911 center.

Sheriff Brian Hieatt said dispatchers are crucial to potentially life-saving decision-making.

It’s more than the 25th anniversary of this operation. It’s also marking the 25th work anniversary of senior dispatcher Christina Shinall, who says she’s witnessed the evolution of this emergency dispatch hub for Tazewell county.

During the celebration, officers boasted that Shinall has received little to no complaints during her tenure. She says conveying kindness while under pressure is paramount to keeping a calm head.

Shinall was recognized by the Virginia State Senate for her 25 years of service to the Tazewell County 911 center.

