Showers, a few t-storms possible for the first half of Thursday

WEDNESDAY NIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

A cold front approaching the area will bring a renewed chance of rain by Thursday morning. We look to see a few showers here & there tonight (mainly north of I-64), but most will stay dry Wednesday evening. We’ll otherwise be partly cloudy, breezy, and mild overnight, with lows holding in the 50s for most.

RAIN THURSDAY AM (WVVA WEATHER)

Thursday will bring rain for the first part of the day. From roughly sunrise until around 1-2 PM, we’ll see scattered showers, with a few possible embedded thunderstorms. While severe weather is not expected across our area, we could still see a few t-storms with locally heavy rain and occasionally gusty winds. Highs on Thursday will be a bit cooler, but not unseasonable, still hitting the upper 50s-mid 60s for most.

THURSDAY PLANNER (WVVA WEATHER)

By late Thursday afternoon, we will quickly clear and dry out. Winds will shift direction from SW to NW Thursday evening, allowing for a cool-down into Thursday night. Skies will be mainly clear, but temps will drop into the 30s. Especially in deeper sheltered valleys, we could see some frost develop. into early Friday AM.

LOOKING AHEAD- FRIDAY (WVVA WEATHER)

Friday will bring a nice end to the work week- we’ll be mainly clear, dry, and seasonable with highs in 60s. Friday night, we’ll see gradually increasing cloud cover and low temps in the 40s.

OVER THE NEXT SEVERAL DAYS (WVVA WEATHER)

A weak front will move into the area this weekend but will lack significant moisture. We’ll therefore see a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday and Sunday, but rain chances should stay on the lower end. (Generally, a few spotty showers here & there are expected through the Holiday weekend). High temps through the weekend will be in the 50s and 60s, while low temps will be in the upper 30s-low 40s for most.

RAIN AND SNOW NEXT WEEK? (WVVA WEATHER)

Next week, a stronger frontal system will move in, bringing wider-spread rain to start next week. We could see a few snowflakes back in the mix to by Monday evening...stay tuned!

