Richlands public addresses council on rising utility bills

Richlands public hearing brings residents to council chambers
Richlands public hearing brings residents to council chambers(WVVA)
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA) - Richlands residents filled up town hall Tuesday evening for a public hearing on utility bills among other issues.

Many residents pay utility bills to the town which include water, sewage trash collection and electricity. Many say they’ve seen massive rate hikes in recent months, some ranging from $600 to near $1,000.

At Tuesday’s public hearing many spoke out about just that.

“A lot of people here live on social, fixed income,” said Morgan Earp. “So they can’t afford all these high prices. Not to mention the high electricity rate. Imagine that combined with higher water, sewer and also garbage.”

“The problem we’re seeing now as a community are symptomatic of decisions that were made 20 years ago,” said Blake Ray.

Only two council members were present for Tuesday’s hearing. A council session was scheduled to take place following the hearing, but adjourned after some debate as a quorum was not present.

WVVA was unable to speak with council members for this story due to time and scheduling restraints. We will continue to follow developments.

