Princeton non-profit raises awareness during Child Abuse Prevention Month

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and one local non-profit in Mercer County is working to raise awareness within the community.

Childwelfare.gov defines the goal of this month’s designation as recognizing the importance of families and communities working together to strengthen the family unit and prevent child abuse and neglect.

Child Protect of Mercer County, a Children’s Advocacy Center, strives to meet this goal year-round but amps up its efforts in April.

”April is Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month and we have several events going this month to raise awareness to this matter,” shares Allie Lambert, a Forensic Interviewer for the non-profit. “It’s just to spread awareness that child abuse does happen here in Mercer County. It’s not something that our small towns are immune to.

“We help child and family survivors of child abuse. We provide advocacy services for forensic interviewing, therapy. We are really just a one-stop-shop to help these children and their families on their jounrey through healing.”

Throughout April, Child Protect will be selling $20 t-shirts. The proceeds will directly impact children and families in Mercer County. Last year, they raised nearly $5,000 and staff says, this year, they have already surpassed that amount with weeks left in the campaign.

On Friday, April 29, the center will host a Children’s Memorial Flag Day at noon and on Saturday, April 30, they will host an Awareness Walk at the Courthouse at 10 a.m.

Additionally, they are handing out blue pinwheels to local businesses and community partners as a way to show support.

To learn more about these upcoming events or to purchase a t-shirt, call Child Protect at 304-425-2710.

