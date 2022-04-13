Local company helps raise funds for high school seniors

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Mayor of Bluefield, West Virginia, presents checks to schools to help with costs for project graduation. The money comes from donations by customers at Grants locations.

Mayor Ron Martin says more than 50 schools will be receiving money from the program. The top three receivers were Bluefield, Montcalm and Princeton High Schools.

“The money ultimately comes from the customers and this year and they’ve done a great job. Across the company they’ve raised twenty five thousand dollars,” said Martin.

“For us this money is very important. We have very high expectation on what we can achieve there. For us it’s just one last safe time for all of us to hang out as a class,” said Dustin Brewster, a senior at Princeton Senior High School.

Martin says this is the seventh year of doing the fundraiser and they look forward to doing it again next year.

