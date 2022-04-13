Advertisement

Local company helps raise funds for high school seniors

Bluefield, W.Va. Mayor Ron Martin and local high school students
Bluefield, W.Va. Mayor Ron Martin and local high school students(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Mayor of Bluefield, West Virginia, presents checks to schools to help with costs for project graduation. The money comes from donations by customers at Grants locations.

Mayor Ron Martin says more than 50 schools will be receiving money from the program. The top three receivers were Bluefield, Montcalm and Princeton High Schools.

“The money ultimately comes from the customers and this year and they’ve done a great job. Across the company they’ve raised twenty five thousand dollars,” said Martin.

“For us this money is very important. We have very high expectation on what we can achieve there. For us it’s just one last safe time for all of us to hang out as a class,” said Dustin Brewster, a senior at Princeton Senior High School.

Martin says this is the seventh year of doing the fundraiser and they look forward to doing it again next year.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Summer Robinette courtesy Savannah Robinette
GoFundMe raises thousands for slain mother
Generic crime scene
Authorities: Mother of young child found shot to death in Welch home
Inmate arrested for smuggling drugs
Inmate arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into Southern Regional Jail
Actor Gilbert Gottfried attends the Tribeca Film Festival opening night world premiere of...
Gilbert Gottfried, standup comic and actor, dies at 67
A Wyoming County native is getting ready to take her seat on the West Virginia Supreme Court of...
Wyoming County native reacts to appointment to W.Va. Supreme Court of Appeals

Latest News

Preliminary concept for the Lonnie Gunter, Jr.Center for Industrial History
Architectural firm chosen for Lonnie Gunter, Jr. Center for Industrial History
Bailey swearing-in
Beckley Deputy Chief sworn-in as Chief of Police
William Tyler Cutlip
Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Dept. swears in newest member
Brad Paisley
Country music superstar, Brad Paisley, announced as guest speaker for second annual GameChanger Golf Classic Dinner