It’s National School Librarians’ Day

Books
Books(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Today is National School Librarians’ Day! One school librarian in Mercer County says that she has been serving Mercer County students for over sixteen years and has been at Glenwood School for two years. She says things have changed in some ways such as having more of a digital footprint than before.

“Our county adopted reading series has apps on their personal devices whether it be tablet or laptop. On those personal devices the app will not only have the story that they are currently reading in their classroom but it also differentiates stories to their reading level that they can have access to,” said Library Media Specialist, Missy Moulder.

Not only is Moulder a Librarian at the school but she also teaches math at the school and says being versatile has helped her on her journey.

