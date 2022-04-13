Advertisement

It’s National Bookmobile Day

Craft Memorial Library Bookmobile
Craft Memorial Library Bookmobile(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT
MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Today is National Bookmobile Day! The Craft Memorial Library’s Bookmobile travels all over Mercer County bringing books to the people. Chuck Jones has been operating the library’s bookmobile for nearly 17 years. He says COVID changed the way he brought literature into schools but adds the library’s end goal remains the same.

“We’re on the road about four days a week. I’ve probably got about fifty stops every two weeks. I go to about ten schools and a dozen head starts, daycare’s. I go to nursing homes, lots of community stops,” said Jones.

You can find the list of Bookmobile stops here: https://craftmemorial.lib.wv.us/index.php/bookmobile/

