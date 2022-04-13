It’s National Bookmobile Day

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Today is National Bookmobile Day! The Craft Memorial Library’s Bookmobile travels all over Mercer County bringing books to the people. Chuck Jones has been operating the library’s bookmobile for nearly 17 years. He says COVID changed the way he brought literature into schools but adds the library’s end goal remains the same.

“We’re on the road about four days a week. I’ve probably got about fifty stops every two weeks. I go to about ten schools and a dozen head starts, daycare’s. I go to nursing homes, lots of community stops,” said Jones.

You can find the list of Bookmobile stops here: https://craftmemorial.lib.wv.us/index.php/bookmobile/

