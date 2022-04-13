Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Dept. swears in newest member

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - William Tyler Cutlip took his oath of office as the newest member of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday, April 13, 2022.

Sheriff Sloan commented, “Tyler is certainly a welcome addition to our ranks and he is eager to begin his new career. Although he will not be working independently until his graduation from the State Police Academy and completion of his field training probationary period, we expect that he will be a tremendous asset to our department and the county. We look forward to his service with the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office and his commitment to public service for the citizens of Greenbrier County.”

