Former Georgia QB JT Daniels transferring to West Virginia

Spent time with Bulldogs, USC prior to joining Mountaineers
FILE - Georgia quarterback JT Daniels (18) throw a pass in the first half during Georgia's...
FILE - Georgia quarterback JT Daniels (18) throw a pass in the first half during Georgia's spring NCAA college football game in Athlens, Ga., in this Saturday, April 17, 2021, file photo. Monken believes his Georgia offense is “just so further ahead” than a year ago as it enters its first full season with JT Daniels at quarterback. The offense thrived in the Bulldogs' 4-0 finish after Daniels took over as the starter last season. Now, the continuity provided by Monken's second season as offensive coordinator and Daniels' return has fueled No. 5 Georgia's championship hopes for 2021. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Former Georgia quarterback JT Daniels is a Mountaineer.

Daniels informed head coach Neal Brown of his decision early Wednesday morning after an official visit over the weekend.

Most notably, Daniels was on the Bulldog team that won its first national championship in over 40 years in 2022, defeating Alabama 33-18 back in January.

Daniels played at the University of Southern California for two seasons before transferring to Georgia, where he also spent two seasons.

The transfer quarterback’s arrival increases an already elusive quarterback competition. The Mountaineers have scholarship players Garrett Greene, Will Crowder and freshman Nicco Marchiol on the roster.

Daniels also has prior experience with new offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, having played at USC while Harrell was in the same position in 2019.

