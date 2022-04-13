Advertisement

Country music superstar, Brad Paisley, announced as guest speaker for second annual GameChanger Golf Classic Dinner

Brad Paisley
Brad Paisley(Image Associates)
By Megan Brandl
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WVVA) - Brad Paisley, a global country music superstar, and West Virginia native will be the keynote speaker at the second annual GameChanger Golf Classic Dinner on Wednesday, June 1, at the world-famous Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs.

The GameChanger Golf Classic is sponsored by MVB Bank, and is a two-day event that begins with a reception on June 1. Paisley with be the guest speaker at the dinner held at 7 p.m.

The 18-hole Golf Scramble featuring celebrity captains from the business and sports world begins with a shotgun start on the Greenbrier’s picturesque Old White course.

AThe day will begin with a golfer’s breakfast that will be held prior to the start of the event followed by the ‘Power of Prevention Luncheon’.

In addition to Paisley’s keynote remarks, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, who serves as Head Coach of GameChanger and under whose leadership the initiative has grown exponentially, will also deliver remarks as will West Virginia’s United States Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito, who both endorse GameChanger.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Summer Robinette courtesy Savannah Robinette
GoFundMe raises thousands for slain mother
Generic crime scene
Authorities: Mother of young child found shot to death in Welch home
Inmate arrested for smuggling drugs
Inmate arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into Southern Regional Jail
Actor Gilbert Gottfried attends the Tribeca Film Festival opening night world premiere of...
Gilbert Gottfried, standup comic and actor, dies at 67
A Wyoming County native is getting ready to take her seat on the West Virginia Supreme Court of...
Wyoming County native reacts to appointment to W.Va. Supreme Court of Appeals

Latest News

William Tyler Cutlip
Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Dept. swears in newest member
Coppinger Tournament
Coppinger Tournament: Tuesday highlights & scores
Richlands public hearing brings residents to council chambers
Richlands public addresses council on rising utility bills
Pinwheels
Princeton non-profit raises awareness during Child Abuse Prevention Month