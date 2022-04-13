Country music superstar, Brad Paisley, announced as guest speaker for second annual GameChanger Golf Classic Dinner

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WVVA) - Brad Paisley, a global country music superstar, and West Virginia native will be the keynote speaker at the second annual GameChanger Golf Classic Dinner on Wednesday, June 1, at the world-famous Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs.

The GameChanger Golf Classic is sponsored by MVB Bank, and is a two-day event that begins with a reception on June 1. Paisley with be the guest speaker at the dinner held at 7 p.m.

The 18-hole Golf Scramble featuring celebrity captains from the business and sports world begins with a shotgun start on the Greenbrier’s picturesque Old White course.

AThe day will begin with a golfer’s breakfast that will be held prior to the start of the event followed by the ‘Power of Prevention Luncheon’.

In addition to Paisley’s keynote remarks, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, who serves as Head Coach of GameChanger and under whose leadership the initiative has grown exponentially, will also deliver remarks as will West Virginia’s United States Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito, who both endorse GameChanger.

