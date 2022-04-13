Advertisement

Concord University hosts reentry simulation, gives look into life after imprisonment

Concord University reentry simulation
Concord University reentry simulation(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Tuesday, Concord University Criminology students learned what life is like for former prisoners. The university held its first re-entry simulation at the campus in Athens.

During the event, students gained firsthand experience of getting a job, navigating probation, obtaining documents and more as a previously incarcerated individual.

Lori Pace, a Criminology Instructor at Concord, says the simulation allows participants to see some of the 800 challanges former imprisoned people face when they re-join society. As criminology students, Pace says today’s participants were able to walk in the shoes of those who they may encounter in the field following graduation.

“This practical experience is just invaluable for my students,” she shared. “They’ll long forget my lectures but they will remember this for a long time.”

Concord University partnered with West Virginia Reentry Councils for the simulation. It was open to faculty, staff, students and community members.

The simulation was created by Ashley Lough, the Reentry and Community Outreach Coordinator with the U.S. Attorney’s office. Lough was present on Tuesday, helping Concord faculty coorinate the experience.

