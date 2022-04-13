Advertisement

Beckley Deputy Chief sworn-in as Chief of Police

Bailey swearing-in
Bailey swearing-in(wvva)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Wednesday, a new Chief of Police was named for the City of Beckley.

From the moment Dean Bailey- former Deputy Chief- stepped into law enforcement 25 years ago, he dreamed of one day being named chief. His dream has now become reality.

“The very first day that you’re a policeman, it’s a position you strive to succeed to get,” Bailey said of his new position. “It’s something I’ve always worked toward.”

Wednesday was Bailey’s first full day in office following Chief Lonnie Christian’s retirement on Tuesday.”

He was sworn in by Mayor Rob Rappold in front of his family, friends and colleagues. Emotions were high as Bailey raised his hand in oath, checking the box on what he describes as a major milestone in his life. After the papers were signed, Bailey expressed his eagerness to get to work and begin laying the foundation for his goals as chief.

“I’m very excited to start this new position. I’m just thankful that the mayor and city council has faith in me to be able to continue on to serve the citizens of Beckley.”

Having known Bailey for quite some time, Mayor Rappold says he has no doubt he will serve the city well.

“You know, he’s highly respected by the force, very personable. I’m sure he cracks a whip when he has to. I haven’t seen that side of him yet. But he’s just very well liked by everybody.”

With an entire career dedicated to the people of Raleigh County, Bailey looks forward to continuing his service in a different way.

“I love this place; I love this city,” he shared. “I always have. I grew up here pretty much my whole life so it’s a great thing to be able to serve the people of Beckley in this capacity.”

In addition to Bailey, another officer with more than 20 years experience was sworn-in on Wednesday. Chief of Detectives Dave Allard will be filling Bailey’s Deputy Chief position. In addition to his detective experience, Allard is also the department’s liaison for the FBI.

A replacement has not yet been named to fill the Chief of Detectives position.

