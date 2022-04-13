Advertisement

Architectural firm chosen for Lonnie Gunter, Jr. Center for Industrial History

Preliminary concept for the Lonnie Gunter, Jr.Center for Industrial History
Preliminary concept for the Lonnie Gunter, Jr.Center for Industrial History(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Johnson + Bailey Architects P.C. has been announced as the architectural firm in charge of developing the Lonnie Gunter, Jr. Center for Industrial History, which will be located on the East side of Mercer Street.

The firm will be utilizing a large block of the street that includes the old Wheby’s grocery store. The center will include a collection of historic steam engines, early vehicles and machinery used in agriculture among other historic pieces.

“Staying here in the historic district which is on the national registry for historic places. Bringing this museum into compliment the existing railroad museum and the agricultural museum is going to make this whole stretch of town a museum district. It will be a multi-day destination and a heritage tourism destination,” said Executive Director of the RiffRaff Arts Collective, Lori McKinney.

The Johnson + Bailey Architects P.C. firm is based in Murfreesboro, Tennessee but the lead architect for the project, John Trail grew up in Rock, West Virginia.

