Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for south Alabama 2-month-old

An Amber Alert has been issued for a south Alabama 2-month-old.
An Amber Alert has been issued for a south Alabama 2-month-old.(ALEA)
By WSFA 12 News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WSFA/Gray news) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a south Alabama 2-month-old.

Officials say 2-month-old Messiah Richards was abducted. He was last seen near South Appletree in Dothan wearing a white onesie with blue socks.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials said Messiah is believed to be with MarQuec Banks and Alexis Richards.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials said Messiah is believed to be with MarQuec Banks and...
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials said Messiah is believed to be with MarQuec Banks and Alexis Richards.(ALEA)

The abductors are believed to be traveling in a dark blue Volkswagen SUV with an unknown Alabama tag. Their direction of travel is unknown at this time.

Anyone with any information on their whereabouts or sees them is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2022 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Summer Robinette courtesy Savannah Robinette
GoFundMe raises thousands for slain mother
Generic crime scene
Authorities: Mother of young child found shot to death in Welch home
Inmate arrested for smuggling drugs
Inmate arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into Southern Regional Jail
Actor Gilbert Gottfried attends the Tribeca Film Festival opening night world premiere of...
Gilbert Gottfried, standup comic and actor, dies at 67
A Wyoming County native is getting ready to take her seat on the West Virginia Supreme Court of...
Wyoming County native reacts to appointment to W.Va. Supreme Court of Appeals

Latest News

New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Brooklyn subway suspect tipped off police to his location
Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya...
Michigan police release video showing officer knelt on Black man, fatally shot him
President Biden to visit North Carolina A&T State University on Thursday
Devin Page, 3 years old, was killed when a stray bullet shot through his home in Louisiana.
‘You don’t want this feeling’: 3-year-old killed by stray bullet while lying in bed
Preliminary concept for the Lonnie Gunter, Jr.Center for Industrial History
Architectural firm chosen for Lonnie Gunter, Jr. Center for Industrial History