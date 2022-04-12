Wyoming County native reacts to appointment to W.Va. Supreme Court of Appeals

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Wyoming County native is getting ready to take her seat on the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals.

C. Haley Bunn is the daughter of a coal mining engineer who spent much of her childhood traveling across West Virginia, Kentucky, and Australia with her family for her father’s work.

The Oceana-native later graduated with honors from WVU and the WVU School of Law.

“I started going to games when I was in the womb and started taking my kids when they were in the womb. There wasn’t a question about going anywhere else and I’m glad I was able to stay in West Virginia for that,” said Bunn in an interview with WVVA News on Tuesday.

Bunn started her career at the Law Offices of Steptoe and Johnson in Charleston and later went to work as a federal prosecutor for the state. From there, she worked her way up from handling cases involving street level drug dealers to eventually going after the health care providers fueling the opioid epidemic.

“As people in Wyoming County and other parts of the Southern part of the state know, the opioid crisis has devastated so many people’s way of life and really threatened our way of life. It was a wonderful place to grow up and still is a wonderful place to live but the opioid crisis threatens that way of life.”

After returning to work for Steptoe and Johnson, she is now ready to take her seat on the West Virginia Supreme Court, where she said she will be guided by a single principle.

“My commitment is to the rule of law. It’s the glue that holds our society together and it’s the reason I started in the legal practice to begin with.”

On the Supreme Court, she hopes to serve as a role model for other young women hesitant to take that next step.

“I wanted to be on the bench and threw my name in the ring to be an inspiration to young girls and young women. This is a family accomplishment and a Southern West Virginia accomplishment. I’m just so happy to be able to serve the state in this way.”

Bunn will be filling the unexpired term of Justice Evan Jenkins, who recently returned to private practice. She said she plans to run for the seat when it is up again in 2024.

