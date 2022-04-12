Showers this morning; drier conditions for the afternoon

Some rain showers are falling across the region this morning. Off-and-on showers will continue throughout the morning hours and move out of the area around lunchtime. Most should dry up with mainly cloudy skies this afternoon. Temperatures will be mild once again with highs topping off in the 60s and possibly the low 70s for some.

Some showers are possible this morning but drier conditions are expected this afternoon. (WVVA WEATHER)

Mainly cloudy skies are expected overnight and temperatures will stay mild with lows only getting down into the 50s once again.

Outlook for tonight (WVVA WEATHER)

Most should stay dry with mainly cloudy skies throughout the day tomorrow. A few stay showers are possible as a warm front lifts through the area. That warm front will bring a rise in temperatures with highs in the 70s and possibly the low 80s for some.

A warm front will move through bringing more clouds but warmer temperatures. (WVVA WEATHER)

Some more rain moves in late Wednesday night and into Thursday as a cold front passes by. Some thunderstorms are possible but as of now, the threat of severe weather looks to stay off to our west.

More rain pushes in Wednesday night and into Thursday. (WVVA WEATHER)

Some isolated showers are possible over Easter weekend but a washout is not expected. Temperatures will be seasonable with highs in the 60s. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

