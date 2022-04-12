The rain chance will lower, and temperatures will be higher into Wednesday

A MILD EVENING AHEAD (WVVA WEATHER)

A stalled frontal boundary to our north will continue to push north as a warm front into this evening, As a result, we’ll see continuous, warm, southwesterly wind flow overnight and into Wednesday. We could see a few stray showers this evening, but most will be dry, and we should see some more breaks in the clouds through sundown. Temps will be warmer than average tonight, holding in the 50s for most.

WEDNESDAY (WVVA WEATHER)

Wednesday will bring increasing clouds throughout the day, and we’ll be rather warm and muggy for early Spring! Highs will top off in the 70s for most of Wednesday afternoon. We’ll be a bit breezy at times, and could see a stray shower or two, but most will stay rain-free tomorrow. Wednesday night looks mainly cloudy and mild still with lows again in the mid-50s to low 60s.

COLD FRONT MOVES IN THURSDAY (WVVA WEATHER)

A cold front will then enter the picture on Thursday, bringing a renewed chance of rain. We look to see scattered showers (and perhaps a few embedded thunderstorms as well) Thursday morning (especially between the hours of 8AM-12 PM). This won’t be a wash-out though, and highs will still be seasonable, in the 60s for most. We should see a bit more sun break out by Thursday afternoon- again, we’ll just be occasionally windy as the front passes by.

FUTURECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

Friday looks dry, mainly sunny, and pleasant, with highs in the upper 50s-mid 60s.

THE REST OF THIS WEEK-WEEKEND (WVVA WEATHER)

The holiday weekend (whether you are observing Passover or Easter) is looking mainly fair, with a mix of sun, clouds, and the slim chance for a few pop-up showers. We’ll otherwise stay seasonable, with highs in the upper 50s-mid 60s through the weekend, and cool overnight lows in the upper 30s-mid 40s.

TEMPS: PAST AND FUTURE (WVVA WEATHER)

Next week, we look cooler and unsettled for a while at a glance....stay tuned!

