Local trucking company seeks to train new drivers as part of Biden’s 90-Day Trucking program

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -It’s not everyday that you get invited to the White House. And, even if that does happen, your odds of meeting the commander in chief are even less.

However, a Southern West Virginia woman did both!

Last December, when Donica Shaw, Marketing Director for BPM Enterprises, a trucking company operating out of Mount Hope, heard about the Biden Administration’s 90-Day Challenge to help truckers, she applied, hoping it would help her employer train and hire new drivers. She never dreamed she would not only be accepted into the program, but also receive an presedential invitation.

Last Monday, Shaw spent the day in Washington, D.C. and even met the president.

“So they invited us to come up there and listen to his speech and then I shook his hand and got a selfie,” she exclaimed.

As for the apprenticeship program, it is a group effort between the U.S. Department of Labor, the White House and the U.S. Department of Transportation. It aims to help trucking companies nationwide address worker shortages. One of the ways it does this it by creating new apprentiship programs, while expanding on existing ones.

Here in West Virginia, Shaw says the challenge is helping her company fill a major hole.

“It’s really an amazing program and we are very happy that he’s helping truckers,” she said of Biden’s efforts. “They need the help. We need more drivers more than anything and this will help get us more drivers for sure.”

Through the program, BPM Enterprises is looking to train a plethora of new drivers. Shaw says this oppurtunity is preferably for individuals with their Class A Commercial Driver’s License and two years of experience; however, she says her company will work with those who have little-to-no experience and wish to take the next step in this industry.

BPM Enterprises will be looking for potential employees out of the pool of trainees. The company is largely responsible for hauling loads of lumber and other materials. Those hoping to learn more can call BPM at 304-877-7925 or email donica@bpmtrucks.com.

Click here to learn more about the Biden Administration’s 90-Day Trucking Apprentiship Program.

