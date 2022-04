Coppinger Tournament: Monday highlights & scores from Bowen

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Coppinger Tournament play got underway on Monday. Games were played at Bowen Field, Hunnicutt Field, PikeView High School and Tazewell Middle School. Twelve school are participating in the tournament: Bluefield, Richlands, Summers County, Shady Spring, Honaker, Marion, Chilhowie, Princeton, Graham, Woodrow Wilson, Tazewell and PikeView.

SCORES FROM BOWEN:

Richlands 10 - Summers County 0

Bluefield 14 - Summers County 0

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.