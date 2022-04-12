Concord students participate in Alcohol Awarness Month

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - Monday evening, local college students found a way to spread the word about Alcohol Awareness Month.

Students with Concord University identified the Athens Deli-Mart- the only convenience store in the area- as a “hot spot.” To help stop underage drinking, the students placed stickers on all the store’s alcoholic beverages to serve as not only a reminder but also as a warning.

Candace Harless with Community Connections says the message to stop underage drinking can be more impactful when delivered by younger individuals.

“It’s very important for youth to be involved with prevention, especially with alcohol use, tobacco use and any other substance use,” she said. “They’re just kind of a voice for their peers. You know, youth are more likely to listen to other peers and we have a great group of Concord students that are ready to go out and be that voice.”

Alcohol Awareness Month will last until the end of April. All month long, entities and organizations nationwide will work to increase awareness and understanding of the nation’s number one public health problem.

