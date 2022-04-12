Advertisement

Concord students participate in Alchohol Awarness Month

Concord students participate in Alchohol Awarness Month
Concord students participate in Alchohol Awarness Month(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - Monay evening, local college students found a way to spread the word about Alchohol Awarness Month.

Students with Concord University identified the Athens Deli-Mart- the only convenience store in the area- as a “hot spot.” To help stop underage drinking, the students placed stickers on all the store’s alchoholic beverages to serve as not only a reminder but also as a warning.

Candace Harless with Community Connections says the message to stop underage drinking can be more impactful when delivered by younger individuals.

“It’s very important for youth to be involved with prevention, especially with alchohol use, tobacco use and any other substance use,” she said. “They’re just kind of a voice for thier peers. You know, youth are more likely to listen to other peers and we have a great group of Concord students that are ready to go out and be that voice.”

Alchohol Awarness Month will last until the end of April. All month long, entities and organizations nationwide will work to increase awarness and understanding of the nation’s number one public health problem.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inmate arrested for smuggling drugs
Inmate arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into Southern Regional Jail
Cody Lee Hager
Man arrested in connection to drive by shooting
Generic crime scene
Authorities: Mother of young child found shot to death in Welch home
More information to come.
Wyoming County Deputy injured after investigating crash
Car crashes into Princeton barber shop
Car crashes into Princeton barbershop

Latest News

Tina Pannell
Beckley to serve as location for job fair on Apr. 23
Patrice Sterling selected for prestigious internship
Bluefield State College freshman selected for prestigious internship
Photo of Summer Robinette courtesy Savannah Robinette
GoFundMe raises thousands for slain mother
Inmate arrested for smuggling drugs
Inmate arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into Southern Regional Jail