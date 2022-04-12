Bluefield State College freshman selected for prestigious internship

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - An international Bluefield State College freshman will be one of 100 students nationwide to take part in the prestigious “New Technologists in Innovation Academy.”

The 7-week remote internship operates through a partnership with Microsoft and technology solutions company Cyborg Mobile, set to begin June 21st. More than 2,000 applications were submitted in total.

Sterling was born and raised in Kingston, Jamaica. She said she hadn’t left her home country until coming to the Mountain State to further her education.

“I’ve been told a lot, ‘you know freshmen, we don’t have internships for freshmen,’” said Sterling. “Or ‘they don’t normally go out on an edge to get all these opportunities,’ however I think that has also been a driving factor.”

Sterling is also a Passport to College Scholar and BSC Honors Scholar.

