Advertisement

Bluefield State College freshman selected for prestigious internship

Patrice Sterling selected for prestigious internship
Patrice Sterling selected for prestigious internship(WVVA)
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - An international Bluefield State College freshman will be one of 100 students nationwide to take part in the prestigious “New Technologists in Innovation Academy.”

The 7-week remote internship operates through a partnership with Microsoft and technology solutions company Cyborg Mobile, set to begin June 21st. More than 2,000 applications were submitted in total.

Sterling was born and raised in Kingston, Jamaica. She said she hadn’t left her home country until coming to the Mountain State to further her education.

“I’ve been told a lot, ‘you know freshmen, we don’t have internships for freshmen,’” said Sterling. “Or ‘they don’t normally go out on an edge to get all these opportunities,’ however I think that has also been a driving factor.”

Sterling is also a Passport to College Scholar and BSC Honors Scholar.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inmate arrested for smuggling drugs
Inmate arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into Southern Regional Jail
Cody Lee Hager
Man arrested in connection to drive by shooting
Generic crime scene
Authorities: Mother of young child found shot to death in Welch home
More information to come.
Wyoming County Deputy injured after investigating crash
Car crashes into Princeton barber shop
Car crashes into Princeton barbershop

Latest News

Photo of Summer Robinette courtesy Savannah Robinette
GoFundMe raises thousands for slain mother
Inmate arrested for smuggling drugs
Inmate arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into Southern Regional Jail
Cody Lee Hager
Man arrested in connection to drive by shooting
More information to come.
Wyoming County Deputy injured after investigating crash