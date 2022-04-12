Advertisement

Beckley to serve as location for job fair on Apr. 23

Tina Pannell
Tina Pannell(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A local woman has made it her goal to see people hired.

Tina Pannell, the CEO and owner of Diversity Exchance in Beckley, is coordinating a job fair. The event will be held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

Having grown up in the area before moving West, Pannell said she was devastated to see a high unemployment rate when she returned to the Mountain State. She knew she had to make a change.

“The goal for me is to see people flourish and, of course, the company will flourish if they have great people,” she shared. “It’s just an opportunity for the local people to come out with a smile on their face, bring their resume and get hired. With all the employers needing people and people needing jobs, I felt it was my obligation and opportunity to do something great in the community and just coordinate this job fair for the community.”

According to Pannell, fair participants will have the oppurtunity to speak with local, state and federal employers. Some may even get hired!

The fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Individuals with questions or businesses wishing to participate are asked to email diversityexchange2022@gmail.com or call Pannell directly at 480-313-0610.

