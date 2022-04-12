Advocacy group hangs teal ribbons in honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - An advocacy group covering several counties across Southern W.Va. is working to draw attention to Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

The AWAY Center, formerly known as the Women’s Resource Center, is hanging teal ribbons to honor victims. They were joined in that effort on Tuesday by staff from the Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and officers with the Beckley Police Dept.

Through their campaign, the center’s staff also hope to educate people in the area about some of the resources the AWAY Center has available, including Sexual Assault Advocates who are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

“We’re always here to help. We’re advocates for those who have been sexually assaulted. We’re here to help them from the beginning to the end. We also have a great prosecution team that works with the victims and police officers who are awesome as well,” said McKenzie Simpson.

Anyone interested in helping victims may donate to the organization’s ‘Close to Home’ campaign, which provides clothes and other necessary items for men and women who have had to leave their homes in search of help.

To learn more, visit: Contact Us | AWAY (awaywv.org)

