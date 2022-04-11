Advertisement

Warmer weather expected this week

Temperatures will top off in the 60s and 70s this week
Warmer air moves in this week.
By Collin Rogers
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After a chilly morning, temperatures will warm up fast into the 70s this afternoon. We will start off with mainly sunny skies this morning, however, clouds will increase throughout the day as a cold front approaches the region.

Mainly sunny skies are expected this morning but clouds will increase throughout the day.
Most should stay dry with mainly cloudy skies this evening but showers will move through the area late tonight. With the rain and clouds, temperatures will stay mild tonight with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Outlook for tonight
Some showers will continue throughout the morning tomorrow. Most should dry up in the afternoon with mainly cloudy skies. Highs will top off in the upper 60s and 70s.

Futurecast showing showers possible tomorrow morning.
Most should stay dry with mainly cloudy skies on Wednesday. Mild temperatures are expected once again with highs in the 70s. Rain will push in overnight on Wednesday night as yet another cold front moves through the area. Rain and possibly a thunderstorm will move through on Thursday morning and temperatures will be cooler but seasonable with highs in the 60s.

A cold front will bring another chance of rain on Wednesday night and Thursday.
Seasonable temperatures are expected as we finish off the week and head into the weekend. We should stay mainly dry but a few showers are possible at times heading into Easter weekend. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

