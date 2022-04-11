Spring-like temps to stick around for a while; occasional rain possible

EVENING PLANNER (WVVA WEATHER)

A weak frontal system moving in will bring increasing clouds through sundown and the chance for scattered rain overnight. Ater 7-8 PM, we can expect a few spotty showers, and wider-spread rain looks likely for a while after midnight and into early Tuesday AM. While no severe weather is expected, a few rumbles of thunder will be possible. We’ll otherwise be mild and breezy overnight, with lows in the upper 40s-mid 40s.

TUESDAY (WVVA WEATHER)

Tuesday will bring scattered showers to start, but we should gradually dry out and see more sunshine by the afternoon. Highs will still be mild, in the 60s for most, if not the 70s for some. We’ll remain breezy still, with 9-12 MPH sustained winds and gusts periodically over 20 MPH. Tuesday night, we’ll be mainly clear and cool with lows in the upper 40s-mid 50s.

A WARM WEDNESDAY (WVVA WEATHER)

Wednesday looks mainly dry and WARM, with highs in the 70s and 80s!

CHANCE OF PRECIP (WVVA WEATHER)

Another stronger frontal system will move in on Thursday, bringing on and off showers and thunderstorms. As of now, severe weather is looking unlikely, but that could still change. Easter weekend looks a tad cooler, but not as cold as the weekend we just experienced. We could see a few more rain showers into Saturday and Sunday...STAY TUNED!

