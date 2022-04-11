Advertisement

Florida man had live gator, guns and drugs in his truck, sheriff’s office says

Michael Marolla was arrested by Collier County, Florida deputies on Friday.
Michael Marolla was arrested by Collier County, Florida deputies on Friday.(Source: Collier County Jail/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man who they said had an interesting assortment of illegal items in his truck - guns, drugs and a live alligator.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, deputies recognized the driver, Michael Marolla, from “previous encounters” as having a suspended license.

Deputies said when they pulled Marolla over Friday, they found drugs and two firearms inside the truck. Then, in the bed of the pickup, they found an open plastic tub with a baby alligator in it.

The sheriff’s office notified Florida’s Fish and wildlife Conservation Commission about the gator.

Marolla was charged with drug possession and carrying concealed firearms. He was released on bond Saturday and is set to appear in court on May 2.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic crime scene
Authorities: Mother of young child found shot to death in Welch home
Cody Lee Hager
Man arrested in connection to drive by shooting
More information to come.
Wyoming County Deputy injured after investigating crash
Car crashes into Princeton barber shop
Car crashes into Princeton barbershop
Town of Richlands
Second Richlands town leader quits; cites ‘toxic environment’

Latest News

People settle in a basement of an apartment building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 10, 2022.
Mariupol mayor says siege has killed more than 10,000 civilians
Mattel takes actions toward more "green" production by releasing carbon neutral toys.
Mattel releases first-ever carbon neutral toys, including a Matchbox Tesla
An inmate at Southern Regional Jail was placed under arrest on Sunday for attempting to smuggle...
Inmate arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into Southern Regional Jail
FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota...
Judge weighs cameras in 3 officers’ trial over George Floyd’s death
Joshua Lankford, 33, was sentenced to 17 years in prison.
Man gets 17 years in prison for kidnapping woman, forcing her into sex work