ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - D.J. Christian drove in all three Concord runs in the Mountain Lions’ 3-2 win in game one. Andrew Neff threw a complete game and improves to 6-2.

Chris Satcher’s two-run HR in game two were the only two runs they scored in a 3-2 loss. Eddie Blake threw a complete game.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.