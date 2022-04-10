Wyoming County Sheriff injured after investigating crash

WYOMING COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Early Sunday morning a Wyoming County Sheriff was badly injured while assisting another vehicle on the side of the road. The department is not releasing any statements at the moment but their Facebook page did release this statement.

“The Wyoming County Sheriffs Office would like to ask for prayers for one of our own, Deputy T. Phillips, who suffered a serious injury to his leg overnight while investigating a minor vehicle crash. We extend our thoughts and prayers to our deputy, and also would like to thank each and every first responder who offered a helping hand while on scene.”

Stay with WVVA as we learn more about this incident.

