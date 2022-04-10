Advertisement

Things will start to heat up tomorrow as the work week begins!

Temperatures will peak around the middle of the week.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
We’re leaving the snow behind as we start the week! Temperatures will get to around the low 40s as we see mostly clear skies through the night. This trend will continue into the early hours of Monday.

Nice night
Nice night(WVVA WEATHER)

As you step out the door things will be pretty warm as we start the day tomorrow with temperatures in the low 50s! We will see increasing clouds throughout the day, which will eventually culminate in some rain moving through the area tomorrow night. Rain is expected to begin around 8 PM and will continue into Tuesday.

great
great(WVVA WEATHER)

Temperatures tomorrow will be right around 70 as we see a warming trend into the middle of the week.

