Things will start to heat up tomorrow as the work week begins!

We’re leaving the snow behind as we start the week! Temperatures will get to around the low 40s as we see mostly clear skies through the night. This trend will continue into the early hours of Monday.

Nice night (WVVA WEATHER)

As you step out the door things will be pretty warm as we start the day tomorrow with temperatures in the low 50s! We will see increasing clouds throughout the day, which will eventually culminate in some rain moving through the area tomorrow night. Rain is expected to begin around 8 PM and will continue into Tuesday.

great (WVVA WEATHER)

Temperatures tomorrow will be right around 70 as we see a warming trend into the middle of the week.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.