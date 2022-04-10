Man arrested in connection to drive by shooting

MCDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office says a Logan man has been arrested for a drive by shooting that happened on April 1 in McDowell County.

Cody Lee Hager has been charged with attempted murder, 4 counts of wanton endangerment, prohibited possession of a firearm and malicious wounding. That shooting happened on Mountaineer Highway in Avondale and left one person critically injured.

