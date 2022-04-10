Advertisement

Local players shine at Scott Brown Classic

21 area athletes participate
By Josh Widman
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 12:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SHADY SPRING, W.Va. (WVVA) - Basketball players from our viewing area showed out at Shady Spring High School on Saturday.

Pikeview’s Anyah Brown won the MVP for the girl’s game following her 18-point and 7-rebound performance. Woodrow Wilson’s Olivia Ziolkowski led all scorers in that game with 25 points. Wyoming East’s Hannah Blankenship finished as the runner-up in the three-point contest.

On the boy’s side, James Monroe’s Shad Sauvage was the runner-up in the three-point contest and Greater Beckley Christian’s Kaden Smallwood finished in third. Wyoming East’s Tanner Whitten was the runner-up in the dunk contest.

