Local players shine at Scott Brown Classic

SHADY SPRING, W.Va. (WVVA) - Basketball players from our viewing area showed out at Shady Spring High School on Saturday.

Pikeview’s Anyah Brown won the MVP for the girl’s game following her 18-point and 7-rebound performance. Woodrow Wilson’s Olivia Ziolkowski led all scorers in that game with 25 points. Wyoming East’s Hannah Blankenship finished as the runner-up in the three-point contest.

On the boy’s side, James Monroe’s Shad Sauvage was the runner-up in the three-point contest and Greater Beckley Christian’s Kaden Smallwood finished in third. Wyoming East’s Tanner Whitten was the runner-up in the dunk contest.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.