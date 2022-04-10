Advertisement

A Fayetteville event venue is opening its doors to the public

Fun night out at the Gaines Estate in Fayetteville.
Fun night out at the Gaines Estate in Fayetteville.(Jamie Leigh Reichert)
By Jamie Leigh Reichert
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Fayette County wedding and event venue is beginning to open up to the public soon.

The Gaines Estate is normally only open for special events, but for one day a week, on Wednesdays, they will open to the public with a pub and play.

A ‘Pub and Play’, is a unique experience for guests to come enjoy dinner from Dobra Zupas, cocktails, and live music from local musicians.

They also wanted to share that the first Monday of the month, starting in May, they will have their monthly ‘Monday Market’, where vendors and food trucks will be set up.

The venue’s coordinator, Mariah Harrison says having the estate open to the public allows them to have a relationship with the community.

“That allows us to maintain that relationship with the community. Being located in downtown Fayetteville, in the heart of Fayetteville and we really want to maintain that contact and having another restaurants and bar open just adds to the community,” said Harrison.

The Gaines Estate is having an Easter ticketed dinner on April 16th, you can find more about that on their website here. Home - The Gaines Estate or you can phone them at (304) 382-7509.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic crime scene
Authorities: Mother of young child found shot to death in Welch home
Car crashes into Princeton barber shop
Car crashes into Princeton barbershop
A new report out by the Veterans' Administration is recommending the Biden Administration close...
VA commission recommends closing Beckley VA Medical Center, replacing with new structure for out-patient services
Town of Richlands
Second Richlands town leader quits; cites ‘toxic environment’
A day after the state’s Corrections Emergency Response Team’s drug sweep of Southern Regional...
Lawyer raises concerns over grievance forms being intercepted at Southern Regional Jail

Latest News

Cody Lee Hager
Man arrested in connection to drive by shooting
More information to come.
Wyoming County Sheriff injured after investigating crash
The weather didn't deter the chocolate lovers.
Chocolate Festival returns to Lewisburg, despite cold weather
Mary Ferrell Day 2022
Pocahontas celebrates Mary Ferrell Day