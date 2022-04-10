A Fayetteville event venue is opening its doors to the public

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Fayette County wedding and event venue is beginning to open up to the public soon.

The Gaines Estate is normally only open for special events, but for one day a week, on Wednesdays, they will open to the public with a pub and play.

A ‘Pub and Play’, is a unique experience for guests to come enjoy dinner from Dobra Zupas, cocktails, and live music from local musicians.

They also wanted to share that the first Monday of the month, starting in May, they will have their monthly ‘Monday Market’, where vendors and food trucks will be set up.

The venue’s coordinator, Mariah Harrison says having the estate open to the public allows them to have a relationship with the community.

“That allows us to maintain that relationship with the community. Being located in downtown Fayetteville, in the heart of Fayetteville and we really want to maintain that contact and having another restaurants and bar open just adds to the community,” said Harrison.

The Gaines Estate is having an Easter ticketed dinner on April 16th, you can find more about that on their website here. Home - The Gaines Estate or you can phone them at (304) 382-7509.

