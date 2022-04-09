Rain and snow will end tonight, bringing some sun tomorrow.

A chilly end to the week as temperatures today topped off in the 40s. We will see scattered rain and snow showers taper off as the evening progresses and winds will be a little gusty at times. Snow is expected to end around 4AM tonight, and there could be some additional accumulations in the upper elevations. Roads could also be a little slick at times.

Tomorrow we will see the cloud cover decrease throughout the day, landing on mostly sunny skies for the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s.

Looking ahead at the rest of the week, things are going to be wet once again. Temperatures will be warming up, reaching the mid to low 70s by the middle of the week.

