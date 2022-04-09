Advertisement

Pocahontas celebrates Mary Ferrell Day

Mary Ferrell Day 2022
Mary Ferrell Day 2022(WVVA)
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POCAHONTAS, Va. (WVVA) - Saturday marked 2022′s Mary Ferrell Day in Pocahontas, as the well-known resident celebrated her 101st birthday.

The town’s mayor along with residents gathered outside Ferrell’s house for the celebration despite cold weather. Mayor Benjamin Gibson says he’s already excited for next year’s celebration.

“She’s a role model for all,” said Gibson. “Like she said last year, she’ll see you next year.”

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic crime scene
Authorities: Mother of young child found shot to death in Welch home
A new report out by the Veterans' Administration is recommending the Biden Administration close...
VA commission recommends closing Beckley VA Medical Center, replacing with new structure for out-patient services
A day after the state’s Corrections Emergency Response Team’s drug sweep of Southern Regional...
Lawyer raises concerns over grievance forms being intercepted at Southern Regional Jail
The state was responding to complaints of drugs inside Southern Regional Jail on Thursday.
Corrections Emergency Response Team members sweep Southern Regional Jail
Jaydon Brown with his family
Murder victim’s family speaks out

Latest News

The weather didn't deter the chocolate lovers.
Chocolate Festival returns to Lewisburg, despite cold weather
Car crashes into Princeton barber shop
Car crashes into Princeton barbershop
Welch Elementary School gets new therapy dog
Welch Elementary first in state to receive therapy dog
Princeton Community Hospital
Area hospitals see decline in COVID-19 patients