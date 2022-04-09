Pocahontas celebrates Mary Ferrell Day

POCAHONTAS, Va. (WVVA) - Saturday marked 2022′s Mary Ferrell Day in Pocahontas, as the well-known resident celebrated her 101st birthday.

The town’s mayor along with residents gathered outside Ferrell’s house for the celebration despite cold weather. Mayor Benjamin Gibson says he’s already excited for next year’s celebration.

“She’s a role model for all,” said Gibson. “Like she said last year, she’ll see you next year.”

