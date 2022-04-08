Richlands town council member announces resignation

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Following Richlands former Vice Mayor Mary Ann Strong calling it quits earlier this week, a second resignation on the Richlands town council was announced.

In a statement sent to WVVA, Richard Brown said council members as well as potential candidates have created a “toxic environment.” Brown says it has made it impossible to make life better for people in the town.

You can read the complete quote from Brown below.

“On April 6th, 2022 I submitted my resignation to Mayor Rod Cury, which was effective immediately for my position as a Council Member for the Town of Richlands. I would like to thank everyone who entrusted me with their vote and supported me during both of the terms that I have served.

The political climate in Richlands has changed as such to where not only potential candidates, but also certain sitting members of the town council have created nothing short of a toxic environment making it impossible to accomplish our goal to make a better life for the citizens of Richlands.

I had previously announced in the December meeting that I would not be seeking re-election this coming year, because I felt that with a new council being formed after the November election, it would not be appropriate for me to approve a budget for next year in which I would not be part of or responsible for.

In closing I am reminded of the story of the “Pied Piper of Hamelin.” Be careful who you choose to follow; not everyone is as they seem. Actions speak louder than words.”

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.