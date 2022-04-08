Raleigh County Public Library supports youth literacy with rummage sale

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - It’s National Library Week and staff at the Raleigh County Public Library ended the week on a high note.

Friday morning, the library held a rummage sale filled with items donated by those in the community. 100 percent of the sale’s proceeds benefitted current and future youth programs at the library- namely its Summer Reading Program for children.

Cari Burns, Children’s Clerk for the Raleigh County Public Library, says that promoting youth literacy has always been a priority.

“Being able to be a hub for the community and have so many people donate just to help the children’s programming...I feel like the money we make can help increase the amount of prizes and things like that that we given out to kids during the summer.”

The library tries to hold rummage sales at least twice a year to support programming. In the past they have raised hundreds of dollars.

Hours before the sale ended, Burns said they were on track to beating last year’s proceeds.

