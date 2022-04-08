Rain, snow, cold, and wind will stick with us into the weekend

EVENING PLANNER (WVVA WEATHER)

Cold northwesterly wind flow will continue to ramp into the weekend, keeping us chilly and unsettled. Tonight, temps will eventually drop into the upper 20s-mid 30s. Rain and snow showers will continue on and off into the overnight hours.

OVERNIGHT SNOW SQUALLS POSSIBLE (WVVA WEATHER)

As temps drop, more SNOW is likely to fall than rain overnight, and on occasion, we could see snow squalls/bands, which could reduce visibility and cause slick areas at times. Stay safe!

SATURDAY-SNOW SQUALLS (DARK BLUE COLORS) POSSIBLE (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll stay breezy and cold into Saturday, with rain/snow continuing through the day tomorrow. Highs will only be in the upper 30s and low 40S Saturday afternoon, and wind chills will stay in the upper 20s/low 30s throughout the day. Plain snow showers look more likely Saturday night-early Sunday as temps fall into the upper 20s-low 30s.

DAY PLANNER - SATURDAY (WVVA WEATHER)

Total snow accumulations won’t add up to much through the weekend thanks to warm ground temperatures, but again, occasional snow band/squalls could at times overcome a warmer roadway, and cause near white-out conditions, if only for a few minutes. Be careful on the roads!

SNOW MAP (WVVA WEATHER)

Sunday will bring a gradual drying trend, and we’ll be a bit milder, with highs in the upper 40s-mid 50s.

FUTURECSAST (WVVA WEATHER)

Next week, we look to warm back up quickly. It will feel like Spring again on Monday, with highs in the upper 60s/low 70s, a mix of clouds and sun, and just the slim chance for a few showers here & there.

WARMING UP NEXT WEEK (WVVA WEATHER)

Stay tuned!

