Advertisement

Officials find 6 human skulls in shipment at Chicago airport

In total, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents found six skulls that were shipped from the...
In total, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents found six skulls that were shipped from the Netherlands and headed to Iowa.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (CNN) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents working at the Chicago O’Hare International Airport discovered human skulls in a shipment at the end of March.

In total, agents found six skulls that were shipped from the Netherlands and headed to Iowa. Three separate packages sent from the same person were seized, each containing two skulls.

The shipments were inspected after X-rays showed anomalies.

The skulls were sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for further evaluation.

Officials are investigating the incident but did not provide further details.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The state was responding to complaints of drugs inside Southern Regional Jail on Thursday.
Corrections Emergency Response Team members sweep Southern Regional Jail
Maryze Tatum
UPDATE: Victim identified in Bluefield shooting
generic graphic
Police identify body found in Tazewell County
Jaydon Brown with his family
Murder victim’s family speaks out
Nichole Brooks
Grand jury to hear case of Bluefield murder suspect

Latest News

The 14th annual Chocolate Festival.
Chocolate Festival set to make return to Lewisburg
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
Death row inmate asks S.C. judges to halt firing squad or electrocution
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
2 acquitted, jury hung on 2 more in Whitmer kidnap plot
David Allison was sentenced for his role in a sexual assault of a toddler that was livestreamed...
S.C. man who livestreamed sexual assaults against toddler receives prison sentence
A day after the state’s Corrections Emergency Response Team’s drug sweep of Southern Regional...
Lawyer raises concerns over grievance forms being intercepted at Southern Regional Jail